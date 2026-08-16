San Diego State Aztecs kick off PAC-12 era with fan day at Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State football fans got their first look at the Aztecs on Sunday as the team prepares for its inaugural season in the PAC-12 Conference.

The event at Snapdragon Stadium drew players, coaches, cheerleaders, and fans — including the families of players who say this season means more than just a conference change.

The Aztecs are joining the PAC-12 after 25 years in the Mountain West Conference.

Victor Aldaco and his mother, Marlene, were among the fans in attendance, dressed in red, white, and black.

"I think it was really fun. There was a lot of energy. The cheerleaders are amazing. The team players, uh, the coaches. I think the energy is just really awesome," Marlene Aldaco said.

For some families, the moment carried deeper meaning.

Ciana Duboise, mother of defensive player Josiah Cox, who wears No. 24, said she is proud of everything her son and his teammates put into the program beyond the field.

"To see how hard these boys work to keep their education, their grades up, to keep their morale, to do the community service and the things that the team requires, it really is a business, so I feel very proud," Duboise said.

Duboise said she already knows what the defense is capable of and is eager for fans to see it.

"We are ready, like I said, to be a formidable opponent out there in the streets and to really show SDSU is on the map. Aztecs are here, baby," Duboise said.

Tenise Colon was also at Snapdragon Stadium supporting her son, Jarvis Williams, who wears No. 62.

"I think they've got a new, a lot of new talent, so I'm really excited to see the newer guys get an opportunity to show their talent on the field," Colon said.

Former Aztec offensive lineman Saipale Fuimaono said what he saw from the team was encouraging.

"They look good out there, you know, offense looks good, defense looks good," Fuimaono said.

Fuimaono said the team's foundation is already strong.

"Last year we had a great team and then all you can do with a great team is get better from it," Fuimaono said.

San Diego State's first game of the season is next month against the Portland State Vikings at Snapdragon Stadium.

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