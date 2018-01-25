San Diego Pride: Social media celebrates Hoffman's Hall of Fame election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Once Trevor Hoffman's name was read, San Diegans lit up social media.

Major League Baseball's latest Hall of Fame inductee has a special place in San Diegans' hearts. From his time pitcher shutout innings for the San Diego Padres to his work off the field in the community, Trevor Hoffman is described as a "Hall of Fame person."

Now, Cooperstown is recruiting another of San Diego's favorites.

RELATED: Trevor Hoffman: Hall of Fame person becomes a Hall of Famer

The National League saves leader was announced as part of the class of 2018 inductees Wednesday. In his third year of eligibility, Hoffman gained 79.9 percent of the vote.

San Diego sports personalities and writers were quick to show why Hoffman is so beloved:

Congratulations to #51! Trevor Hoffman, always a Hall of Fame guy, but now it's official. A Hall of Famer who will forever be enshrined in Cooperstown! A class guy, now in a class of greats! ⚾️ — Mark Grant (@Mudcat55) January 24, 2018

Thrilled for Trevor and his family. Thrilled for Padres fans everywhere. Looking forward to celebrating all season long! — jesse agler (@jesseagler) January 24, 2018

Congrats to Trevor Hoffman. There's no one better to represent Baseball than Trev.

Very proud to call him a San Diego Padre and friend.

Enjoy the moment, it was well deserved.⚾️👍 — Randy Jones (@RJBBQ35) January 24, 2018

Congratulations to the great #Padre now Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman! Simply a wonderful day for the organization and every Padres fan. A great player and a man of incredible character and integrity. So happy for Hoffy and his family — Ted Leitner (@TedLeitner) January 24, 2018

Here's an example of why so many people are thrilled for Trevor Hoffman: pic.twitter.com/bKf8fHCQro — Dennis Lin (@sdutdennislin) January 24, 2018

Congratulations to one the best to ever wear a padre uniform and close out game, my uncle from another mother, one my mentors... @THoffman51 #51toHOF — Tony Gwynn Jr. (@tonygwynnjr) January 24, 2018

Congrats to @THoffman51. Hall of Fame bound and deservedly so. Thank you for all you did to make me feel welcome to the @Padres. HOF class of 2018! #HellsBells pic.twitter.com/WWbTK3dsXy — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) January 24, 2018

Trevor Hoffman is finally in #HOF. The list of other #HOFers with #Padres ties is longer than you think. https://t.co/5IC7WYGwvH pic.twitter.com/lhOIdyRuhO — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) January 24, 2018

And of course, teams received the move as a welcomed addition to baseball's hall of immortality:

Trevor Time sounds a bit better now that @THoffman51 is Cooperstown Bound! 🔥🔔 #HOFfman pic.twitter.com/DPq3EZIXM6 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) January 25, 2018

MOOD 🤩⚾️



Congrats to @Padres legend @THoffman51 on being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame! #HOFfman pic.twitter.com/M7Q3SoPw2J — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) January 25, 2018