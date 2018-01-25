San Diego Pride: Social media celebrates Hoffman's Hall of Fame election

Mark Saunders
Jan 24, 2018
1 hour ago

Former San Diego Padres pitcher Trevor Hoffman speaks during a ceremony inducting him into the Padres Hall of Fame before a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park August, 30, 2014 in San Diego, California.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Once Trevor Hoffman's name was read, San Diegans lit up social media.

Major League Baseball's latest Hall of Fame inductee has a special place in San Diegans' hearts. From his time pitcher shutout innings for the San Diego Padres to his work off the field in the community, Trevor Hoffman is described as a "Hall of Fame person."

Now, Cooperstown is recruiting another of San Diego's favorites.

The National League saves leader was announced as part of the class of 2018 inductees Wednesday. In his third year of eligibility, Hoffman gained 79.9 percent of the vote.

San Diego sports personalities and writers were quick to show why Hoffman is so beloved:

And of course, teams received the move as a welcomed addition to baseball's hall of immortality:

