San Diego Pride: Social media celebrates Hoffman's Hall of Fame election
Jan 24, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Once Trevor Hoffman's name was read, San Diegans lit up social media.
Major League Baseball's latest Hall of Fame inductee has a special place in San Diegans' hearts. From his time pitcher shutout innings for the San Diego Padres to his work off the field in the community, Trevor Hoffman is described as a "Hall of Fame person."
Now, Cooperstown is recruiting another of San Diego's favorites.
Congratulations to the great #Padre now Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman! Simply a wonderful day for the organization and every Padres fan. A great player and a man of incredible character and integrity. So happy for Hoffy and his family