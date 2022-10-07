Watch Now
San Diego Padres set roster for NL Wild Card Series against New York Mets

Padres Mets Baseball manny machado
Frank Franklin II/AP
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado takes part in batting practice the day before a wild-card baseball playoff game against the New York Mets, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in New York.
Posted at 8:17 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 11:46:22-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Padres released their roster for this weekend’s National League Wild Card Series against the New York Mets.

The team will carry 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the best-of-3 series in New York. Notable omissions include pitchers Mike Clevinger, Craig Stammen, and Nabil Crismatt.

Clevinger had been scheduled to start Wednesday’s regular season finale but was unable to pitch due to an illness. By Thursday, the right hander was cleared and available if the team needed to add him to the opening round roster.

San Diego’s Wild Card Series 26-man roster:

Pitchers:
Yu Darvish
Luis Garcia
Josh Hader (left-hander)
Tim Hill (left-hander)
Pierce Johnson
Sean Manaea (left-hander)
Nick Martinez
Adrian Morejon (left-hander)
Joe Musgrove
Blake Snell (left-hander)
Robert Suarez
Steven Wilson

Catchers:
Jorge Alfaro
Luis Campusano
Austin Nola

Infielders:
Josh Bell
Jake Cronenworth
Brandon Dixon
Brandon Drury
Ha-seong Kim
Manny Machado
Wil Myers

Outfielders:
Jose Azocar
Trent Grisham
Jurickson Profar
Juan Soto

For Friday’s Game 1 (scheduled for 5:07 p.m. Pacific time) Manager Bob Melvin is sending Yu Darvish to the mound for the start. The Mets will counter with Max Scherzer.

Blake Snell is slated to start Saturday’s Game 2, with New York going with Jacob deGrom or Chris Bassitt.

PADRES IN THE POSTSEASON
