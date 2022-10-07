San Diego Padres set roster for NL Wild Card Series against New York Mets

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Padres released their roster for this weekend’s National League Wild Card Series against the New York Mets.

The team will carry 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the best-of-3 series in New York. Notable omissions include pitchers Mike Clevinger, Craig Stammen, and Nabil Crismatt.

Clevinger had been scheduled to start Wednesday’s regular season finale but was unable to pitch due to an illness. By Thursday, the right hander was cleared and available if the team needed to add him to the opening round roster.

San Diego’s Wild Card Series 26-man roster:

Pitchers :

Yu Darvish

Luis Garcia

Josh Hader (left-hander)

Tim Hill (left-hander)

Pierce Johnson

Sean Manaea (left-hander)

Nick Martinez

Adrian Morejon (left-hander)

Joe Musgrove

Blake Snell (left-hander)

Robert Suarez

Steven Wilson

Catchers :

Jorge Alfaro

Luis Campusano

Austin Nola

Infielders :

Josh Bell

Jake Cronenworth

Brandon Dixon

Brandon Drury

Ha-seong Kim

Manny Machado

Wil Myers

Outfielders :

Jose Azocar

Trent Grisham

Jurickson Profar

Juan Soto

For Friday’s Game 1 (scheduled for 5:07 p.m. Pacific time) Manager Bob Melvin is sending Yu Darvish to the mound for the start. The Mets will counter with Max Scherzer.

Blake Snell is slated to start Saturday’s Game 2, with New York going with Jacob deGrom or Chris Bassitt.