Game times announced for San Diego Padres-New York Mets NL Wild Card Series

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Game times were announced Wednesday for the San Diego Padres’ National League Wild Card series against the New York Mets this weekend.

The Padres, who clinched a postseason berth on Sunday and are the No. 5 seed, will take on the No. 4 seed Mets at Citi Field in a best-of-3 series that begins Friday night.

Major League Baseball’s schedule for the Padres-Mets series:

Game 1, Friday, Oct. 7, 5:07 p.m. Pacific time (game airs on ESPN)

Game 2, Saturday, Oct. 8, 4:37 p.m. Pacific time (game airs on ESPN)

Game 3 (if necessary), Sunday, Oct. 9, 4:37 p.m. Pacific time (game airs on ESPN)

MLB laid out several scenarios in which game times for the Padres-Mets series would be adjusted.

The Padres did not officially announce their starting pitchers for the series, but it has been widely assumed that Yu Darvish would take the hill for San Diego in Game 1, with lefty Blake Snell on the bump for Game 2. Joe Musgrove would presumably be the Game 3 starter if the series went the distance.

New York has not announced their rotation for the series, but it’s possible Jacob deGrom starts Game 1, followed by Max Scherzer in Game 2, and Chris Bassitt in a potential Game 3.

Should the Padres win the series in New York, they would advance to the NL Division Series to face the top seed Los Angeles Dodgers.

The NL and AL Division Series both start Oct. 11.