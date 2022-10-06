Padres ready to open playoffs in wild card series against Mets

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sunday's playoff clinching champagne celebration is now over, as it's onto the wild card round of the playoffs for the San Diego Padres, who will face the New York Mets in a three-game series.

"We now have to turn our focus to winning baseball games," says Padres third baseman Manny Machado. "Whoever it is, we are going to be facing the best teams from now on. We are going to have to bring our 'A' game."

As they get set for their third postseason appearance since 2006, there is a lot to like about this Padres team, which posted 89 victories in the regular season. The players will be the first to point out it's been the pitching that has been the strength of the team this year.

"It starts with the pitching," says starting pitcher Joe Musgrove. "Our starting pitching has been really good, pretty much the whole year, but especially right now — we have everyone clicking at the right time."

"I like our pitching a lot. I think we have great arms, and I think the arms we are about to run out to the mound are as good as any in baseball. I think that gives us a real advantage," says Padres outfielder Wil Myers.

If you want to call it an advantage, the Padres did win four of their six meetings against the Mets this season.

"Yes, a little success against them in the past definitely helps our confidence," Musgrove says. "The playoffs is a whole different ballgame, everything goes out the window and everyone is zero and zero."

This post season appearance is extra special for soon to be free agent Wil Myers. He is the longest tenured Padre — having joined the team in 2015. It was Myers' big contract extension in 2017 that was the first real statement at the time the Padres were serious about spending money and putting a playoff caliber roster on the field.

"Really cool to see the start of 2015 all the way to the end of 2022 season. To see full circle what this organization has done — not that it was irrelevant — but it wasn't talked about on a national stage like it is now," Myers says. "It's been pretty wild and a lot of fun to see this organization turn it around and become very relevant. Now here we are in the post season and ready to do some damage."

The Padres will send Yu Darvish to the mound in game one of the series. Darvish posted a victory against the Mets back in July.

