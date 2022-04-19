Watch
San Diego Padres become first MLB team to reach uniform ad deal, with Motorola

Matt Thomas/AP
This photo provided by the San Diego Padres shows Padres third baseman Manny Machado gesturing towards the Motorola patch on his jersey in Peoria, Ariz., March 18, 2022. The San Diego Padres became the first team to announce a deal for ads on their uniforms, saying Tuesday, April 19, 2022, that patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on the right sleeves of their jerseys.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 17:02:03-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is moving toward the trend set by soccer for advertising on uniforms.

The San Diego Padres became the first team to announce a deal, saying patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on their jerseys starting next season.

The March 10 memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players' association gave the 30 teams the right to sell patch ads on uniforms and sticker ads on helmets.

MLB decided to launch the uniform ads with the 2023 season and says it may start the helmet ads with this year's postseason.

