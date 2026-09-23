San Diego Gulls open training camp under new head coach Dave Hansen

The San Diego Gulls are back on the ice in Poway, opening training camp ahead of the 2026-2027 AHL season with a new voice behind the bench.

Dave Hansen, promoted from assistant coach during the offseason, is leading the team for the first time as head coach. Hansen said the transition is a process, but one he is embracing.

"Obviously a new voice. It'll take a little bit of time. I'm not the loudest guy, but can be loud if I need to be. So, we'll go through it and keep building on it," Hansen said.

Hansen's energy and presence on the ice during practice have already made an impression on players. Defenseman Roman Kinal said the familiarity Hansen built as an assistant is making the transition smooth.

"All the guys know him; he was a big part of the locker room, too, just getting to know everyone. This year, I think it's going to be pretty seamless with him as a head coach. We all know what to expect. He was really clear on his message today, and it's going to be pretty promising on how this year's gonna go," Kinal said.

The full roster will not be finalized until the Gulls' parent club, the Anaheim Ducks, makes its final roster decisions. Despite the uncertainty, players are already setting their sights on team and individual goals.

Captain Ryan Carpenter laid out the team's identity on the ice.

"We want to play fast. We want to play North, and we're gonna drive the net hard. Skate hard. Forecheck hard, and track hard, too, on the forecheck coming back into our end," Carpenter said.

Kinal said his personal goals align with the team's bigger ambitions.

"I want to play every night. I want to be a contributing factor to winning and obviously going to the playoffs and helping the team get a chance to win the Calder Cup," Kinal said.

The Gulls' home opener is scheduled for Oct. 10.

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