Ramona-raised Olympic skater Chris Knierim and wife look to repeat best performance
City News Service
2:27 PM, Feb 10, 2018
RAMONA (CNS) - Chris Knierim, who was raised in Ramona, and his wife, Alexa Scimeca-Knierim, will skate in the pairs free skate of the figure skating team event Saturday at the 2018 Winter Olympics following their best performance of the season.
The couple had a season-best score of 69.75 to finish fourth in Thursday's short program, which combined with Nathan Chen's fourth-place finish in the men's singles short program put the U.S. in second place with 14 points. Canada leads with 17.
"Everything we went through is so worth it to keep pushing forward and chasing our dreams, because it's moments like that where we just look at each other with so much joy and love," Scimeca-Knierim said.
U.S. ladies champion Bradie Tennell will make her Olympic debut in the ladies short program.
Following the conclusion of the ladies short program, the 10-team field will be reduced to the top five, including all teams tied for fifth.
The pairs free skate will be the final segment of the team event for Knierim and Scimeca-Knierim. The team event will conclude Sunday in Gangneung, South Korea with men's and ladies free skates and the ice dance free dance.