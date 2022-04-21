Watch
Profar's throw, HR lead Padres to 6-0 win vs staggering Reds

Padres Diamondbacks jurickson profar
Ross D. Franklin/AP
San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar, right, celebrates his grand slam against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Padres' Ha-Seong Kim (7), as Padres' Luke Voit, middle, looks on during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Phoenix.
Padres Diamondbacks jurickson profar
Posted at 9:12 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 00:16:56-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run home run for the San Diego Padres, who won 6-0 to hand the Cincinnati Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.

Profar’s homer in the fourth gave rookie MacKenzie Gore all the backing he needed for his first big league win, in his second start.

Profar, the Padres’ left fielder, threw out Votto on the fly on Colin Moran’s single to end the fourth. Profar homered to right off Vladimir Gutierrez with two outs in the bottom of the inning.

