Pro baseball prospect released from team after domestic violence video released

A minor league baseball player was cut from his team after video of a domestic violence incident he was involved in was released.

The Lancaster Barnstormers, a team in the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, said they cut 24-year-old Danry Vasquez earlier this week after police in Corpus Christi, Texas, released a 2016 surveillance video showing the outfielder assaulting a woman reported to be his girlfriend in a stairwell of a stadium. He was arrested for the attack.



The team posted on Facebook:

The Lancaster Barnstormers have released outfielder Danry Vasquez, it has been announced by manager Ross Peeples.



A recently released video out of Corpus Christi, Texas portrays a domestic violence episode involving Vasquez. Upon being made aware of the nature of the incident, the Barnstormers made a prompt decision to cut ties with the 24-year old outfielder.



“There is no choice but to sever the relationship,” said Peeples. “Neither I, nor the Barnstormers’ organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior.”

KIIITV in South Texas reported Vasquez was a member of the Corpus Christi Hooks minor league team -- an affiliate of the Houston Astros -- at the time of the incident. According to KIIITV, Vasquez was suspended by Major League Baseball, and he eventually reached a plea deal in the case.



The following footage, obtained by KRIS TV in Corpus Christi via an open records request, could be disturbing to some viewers:







Charges against Vasquez were dismissed, and Nueces County Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning told KIIITV Vasquez’s case “falls into the misdemeanor category under Texas law.”



TMZ reported Vasquez and his girlfriend got engaged after his arrest.