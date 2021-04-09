Watch
PREP FOOTBALL LIVE STREAM: Serra vs Scripps Ranch, Friday at 6:50 PM

Posted at 6:13 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 21:14:35-04

WHAT: SERRA HIGH SCHOOL VS SCRIPP RANCH HIGH SCHOOL
WHERE: SERRA HIGH SCHOOL
WHEN: FRIDAY, APRIL 9
LIVE STREAM STARTS AT 6:50 PM

ABC 10News will be under the lights on Friday Night, April 9, to live stream the heated rivalry football game between Serra High School vs Scripps Ranch High School.

ABC 10News sports anchor Steve Smith will call the game from Serra High. Watch live on 10News.com, the 10News app, or our Facebook page. If you have a streaming device, catch us on Roku or Apple TV. Action starts at 6:50P

