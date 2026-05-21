PLNU baseball hosts Northwest Nazarene in NCAA Super Regional at Carroll B. Land Stadium

Point Loma Nazarene University baseball is set to host Northwest Nazarene in the NCAA Division II Super Regional this week, with the winner advancing to the Division II College World Series in North Carolina.

The best-of-three series begins Thursday at Carroll B. Land Stadium in Point Loma, where the Sea Lions will look to reach Cary, North Carolina, for the 3rd time in the past five seasons under head coach Justin James.

James said his team's postseason experience could be a key factor in the series.

"The heart will be racing. There's some moments that come up where you will have to slow yourself down, and some of these guys have experienced that so, hopefully, that will be the case. College baseball is crazy, especially when you're getting close to the finish, here, and I do think it will pay its dividends," James told ABC 10News after his team's practice on Wednesday afternoon.

PLNU rallied from behind late multiple times during last week's NCAA Regional to advance, a testament to the team's resilience as one of the top Division II programs on the West Coast.

Senior first baseman Jake Schwartz said team chemistry has been central to the Sea Lions' success.

"We have such a great group of guys that just bond so well together. It makes it easy to go out and pass the baton to the guy behind you. It makes it easy to go win," Schwartz said.

James said the program's home has helped attract top talent.

"Point Loma is the best place to play college baseball, so it attracts very good kids and also brings in very good baseball players," James said.

Carroll B. Land Stadium's outfield fence sits high above the Pacific Ocean, offering views that players say are unlike anything else in college baseball.

"This place is amazing. It's been fun the past two years to look out and see the ocean...the sunsets...it's amazing," Schwartz said.

Senior second baseman Owen May echoed that sentiment.

"The playing surface is unbeatable. I've never played on a better field in my life with a better view. It's awesome," May said.

Games one and two of the Super Regional begin at noon Thursday and Friday. If necessary, game three is scheduled for the same time Saturday.

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