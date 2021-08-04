Watch
Pham's home run jumpstarts Padres offense in 8-1 win over Athletics

Jed Jacobsohn/AP
San Diego Padres' Tommy Pham, right, hits a home run in front of Oakland Athletics' Yan Gomes during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 10:43:35-04

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Tommy Pham homered leading off the game, Austin Nola had four hits and two RBIs and the San Diego Padres thumped the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Tuesday.

Manny Machado added two hits and scored twice for San Diego.

Blake Snell pitched around traffic for five innings and allowed one run as the Padres won for the second time in three games since Fernando Tatís Jr. went out with a shoulder injury.

The Padres offense didn't seem to miss their star hitter against the A's.

Every San Diego starter had at least one hit or scored a run.

