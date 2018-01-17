Petco Park to install MLB's largest solar power system

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - While fans have been clamoring for the San Diego Padres to bring back the team's 1980s-era brown uniforms, Petco Park is getting a bit more green.

The stadium is set to install more than 700 new solar panels as part of their new solar power system - the largest of its kind throughout Major League Baseball. The Padres are the eighth team to incorporate solar power into their stadium, according to the Padres.

"With Petco Park serving as the premier sports and entertainment venue in San Diego, we take pride in continuing to make it the most energy efficient and sustainable facility possible," Padres Chief Operating Officer Erik Greupner said in a release. "We are pleased to partner with Sullivan Solar Power on this project, which represents a further step by the Padres to improve the energy efficiency and sustainability of Petco Park."

Solar panels will be installed on the ballpark's upper deck roof canopy. The project is scheduled to be completed by March 2018, before MLB Opening Day.

The panels will generate 330 kilowatts of solar power, which is enough to power the team's entire front office.

The installation will help San Diego reach its energy goal to cut greenhouse gases in half and use 100 percent renewable energy citywide by 2035, according to Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

"San Diego continues to lead the way on climate action as we march toward our ultimate goal of 100 percent renewable energy," Mayor Faulconer said. "Petco Park will serve as a model for the rest of Major League Baseball and as an example for other San Diego businesses to follow."

The new system will produce more than 12 million kilowatt hours over 25 years and is expected to save millions of dollars over its lifetime, the team said.