What you need to know about MLB’s new rules ahead of Padres Opening Day

As Friar Nation gets fired up for Opening Day on Thursday, some fans may notice things are a little different on the field this season.

This year, Major League Baseball instituted three big rule changes to make the game even more exciting. The rule changes include a pitch clock, a ban on defensive shifts and bigger bases.

Here's how the rules break down:

Pitch Timer: To make the game go faster, a 30-second timer between batters and 20 seconds with runners on. The hitter gets one timeout per plate appearance and is limited to two pickoff attempts.

Shift Restrictions: Two infielders must be positioned on either the 2B when released, and all four infielders must have both feet within the infield.

Bigger Bases: 1B, 2B and 3B have increased from 15” square to 18” square (a decrease of 4.5” between 1B-2B and 2B-3B). The larger bases are expected to aid player health and promote an uptick in aggressive baserunning.

FUN FACT:

On Feb. 24, during a Spring Training game, Padres' All-Star slugger, Manny Manchado, was the first player to be called out for the violation. He wasn’t fully in the batter’s box and facing Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray as the 15-second clock wound under eight seconds in the bottom of the first inning.

