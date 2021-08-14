Watch
Varsho leads off 9th with HR, Diamondbacks top Padres 3-2

Darryl Webb/AP
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, right, talks to relief pitcher Pierce Johnson during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Aug 13, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Posted at 7:00 AM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 10:00:37-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, sending the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Varsho connected for a leadoff shot on a 3-2 pitch from Craig Stammen. Varsho also drove in Arizona’s first run of the game with a single against Blake Snell in the second.

Tyler Clippard (1-0) got three outs for the win. Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner carried a shutout into the seventh, but Eric Hosmer reached on a leadoff single before Wil Myers tied it at 2 with a drive to left for his 13th homer.

