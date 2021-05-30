Tatis tying HR in 9th, Myers HR in 12th, Padres beat Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a monstrous, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to tie it, Wil Myers hit a three-run drive in the 12th and the San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 11-8.

A day after the Padres erupted for seven runs in the 11th inning, they played their fourth straight extra-inning game, going 3-1 in that span.

San Diego improved to an MLB-best 8-0 in interleague play this year. Houston has lost six of seven overall.

Astros reliever Ryan Pressly retired the first two batters in the ninth. But a walk to Manny Machado and a double by Jake Cronenworth brought up Tatis, who hit his 15th homer far over the left-field wall.