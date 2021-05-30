Watch
Tatis tying HR in 9th, Myers HR in 12th, Padres beat Astros

Michael Wyke/AP
San Diego Padres designated hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) and Jurickson Profar, center right, jump in celebration of Tatis' three-run home run as Jake Cronenworth (9) and Manny Machado (13) look on during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Posted at 7:02 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 22:02:04-04

HOUSTON (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a monstrous, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to tie it, Wil Myers hit a three-run drive in the 12th and the San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 11-8.

A day after the Padres erupted for seven runs in the 11th inning, they played their fourth straight extra-inning game, going 3-1 in that span.

San Diego improved to an MLB-best 8-0 in interleague play this year. Houston has lost six of seven overall.

Astros reliever Ryan Pressly retired the first two batters in the ninth. But a walk to Manny Machado and a double by Jake Cronenworth brought up Tatis, who hit his 15th homer far over the left-field wall.

