Watch Now
SportsPadres

Actions

Tatis homers twice as Padres beat Cubs 10-4 to improve to 11-0 at home

fernando_tatis_041425_ap.png
Denis Poroy/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, April 14, 2025, in San Diego, Calif.
fernando_tatis_041425_ap.png
Posted

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch as the San Diego Padres improved to 11-0 at home by beating the Chicago Cubs 10-4 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series between National League division leaders.

The Padres have the best record in the majors at 14-3.

Tatis hit a solo homer with two outs in the third inning, scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in a three-run seventh and then hit a two-run shot in the eighth. He has six home runs overall — tying seven other players for the big league lead — and five in his last six games. It was his 12th career multi-homer game.

Luis Arraez also homered in the eighth, his second, to give the Padres their first back-to-back homers this season.

The Cubs took a 3-1 lead in the fourth. Michael Busch hit a two-run homer off Dylan Cease, his fourth, after Justin Turner reached on a fielding error by third baseman Manny Machado. Nico Hoerner and Pete Crow-Armstrong hit consecutive doubles with one out.

Busch's homer ended a 37-inning scoreless streak by San Diego's pitching staff, dating to the third inning Wednesday at the Athletics. The Padres shut out the Colorado Rockies in a three-game weekend series.

The Padres tied it in the sixth and then went ahead in the seventh. Tatis drew a leadoff walk, advanced on Arraez's double and, after Machado was intentionally walked, raced home on a wild pitch by Nate Pearson (0-1) for a 4-3 lead. Gavin Sheets then hit a two-run single.

Adrian Morejon (1-0) got the win.

Key moment

The Padres caught a break in their two-run sixth when Sheets' pop fly fell between left fielder Ian Happ and shortstop Dansby Swanson with one out.

Key stat

Tatis broke a tie with Adrian Gonzalez and is now second all-time at Petco Park with 67 homers. Machado has 91.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Click Here For More Stories

Click Here For More Stories