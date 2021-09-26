Watch
Soler, Braves win 10-8 in 10 innings to eliminate Padres

Derrick Tuskan/AP
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, right, is congratulated by Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) after hitting a grand slam against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Posted at 6:45 AM, Sep 26, 2021
2021-09-26

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead double with one out in the 10th inning for his fourth RBI, and the Atlanta Braves won 10-8 to keep their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East while eliminating the San Diego Padres from playoff contention.

The Padres were one out from a win in regulation when Eddie Rosario hit a tying single off major league saves leader Mark Melancon, who was trying for his 39th.

Soler, who hit a three-run homer in the sixth, then helped seal the biggest collapse in Padres history with his hit off Daniel Hudson. Ozzie Albies added a sacrifice fly.

