Snell takes no-hitter into 7th, Padres beat Mets 2-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Manny Machado hit an early homer and the San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 2-0.

Snell struck out 10 and pitched into the seventh inning for the first time this season. Francisco Lindor ended his no-hit bid with a single leading off the seventh — a ball left fielder Tommy Pham misplayed for a two-base error.

The left-handed Snell got three straight outs, including two strikeouts, to strand Lindor at third. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay had a 5.55 ERA in his first season with San Diego prior to Friday.

