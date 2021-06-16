'Sky's the limit': Padres' Manny Machado featured in Chula Vista mural

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Manny Machado is the latest Padre to be immortalized in art.

As part of the team's series of murals commissioned around San Diego County, "El Ministro de Defensa" now graces the north wall on the old Vogue Theater in Chula Vista, on 3rd Ave. between E and Davidson streets.

This mural, like those of Fernando Tatis Jr., Joe Musgrove, and Tony Gwynn before it, was created by the team of Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona, of Ground Floor Murals.

However, Machado's mural differs from the previous three in that it shows the star infielder in three variations underneath the words "sky's the limit."

"This painting means so much to us! We got to paint a 40-foot tall Manny Machado right in the middle of our hometown! How awesome ... Thank you everyone for your constant support," the team posted on Twitter.

This season, the Friars have introduced a push for public art, featuring iconic moments from the Padres, including Tatis' famous playoff bat flip and Musgrove reacting to throwing the Padres' first-ever no-hitter.

According to Craig Hughner, vice president of communications for the Padres, the team is planning a series of murals throughout the community this season.