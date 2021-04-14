Padres, Grossmont High unveil Joe Musgrove mural honoring no-hitter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Before the world knew him as Joe Musgrove, the Padre who made history by throwing the team's first no-hitter, he was a kid from El Cajon who loved his hometown team.

Those from Grossmont High School, where he graduated from, tell ABC 10News there’s so much more to this Friar.

"He was a good athlete, good student. Respected by his peers and our staff," said Principal Daniel Barnes.

Barnes says Musgrove is a regular on campus. Right after Spring Training, he spent a day with their baseball team — something that catcher Isaiah Gomez says meant a lot to the team.

"Before our game, he sat and talked to us for a while. It’s really awesome to hear him talk about the game because it’s different with him. And stayed to watch our game it was pretty cool," Gomez recalled.

Weeks later in Texas, Musgrove made history, becoming the first Padre to throw a no-hitter for the franchise. While this was happening, the Padres were already getting plans together to create a mural at Grossmont High.

From Foothiller to Friar, this was @itsFatherJoe44’s destiny. pic.twitter.com/2KLrG9zxlu — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 13, 2021

Paul Jimenez, from Ground Floor Murals, created the mural alongside Signe Ditona and says they rushed over once they got the call.

"Even as the no-hitter was happening. We were told to get ready, get in our car, get our paint, and get ready to go. And then the next morning we started," Jimenez said.

In addition to the mural, the Padres will also hold a ceremony celebrating the no-hitter before Friday night’s game versus the Dodgers.