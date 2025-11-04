San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish to miss 2026 season after right elbow surgery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish is expected to miss the 2026 season after recently undergoing surgery on his right elbow, the organization said Tuesday.

Padres President of Baseball Operations/General Manager AJ Preller announced the 39-year-old Darvish “underwent successful Ulnar Collateral Ligament repair surgery with an internal brace on his right elbow” on Oct. 29. The procedure included a flexor tendon repair, the team noted.

With recovery time estimated to be 12-15 months, Darvish is not expected to play for the Padres in 2026.

In 2025, Darvish went 5-5 with a 5.38 earned run average in 15 starts. He started the year on the injured list with right elbow inflammation and did not make his season debut until July 7.

A 13-year MLB veteran and five-time All-Star, Darvish is entering the fourth year of a six-year, $108 million extension he signed with the Padres in 2023.