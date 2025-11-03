San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. takes home second career Gold Glove Award

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was rewarded for another stellar defensive season in right field with his second career Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

The 26-year-old beat out Sal Frelick of the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks to earn the 2025 National League Gold Glove for right fielders.

The winners in both leagues were announced on Sunday. The full list can be viewed at https://www.mlb.com/news/2025-gold-glove-award-winners.

With his second career Gold Glove Award, Tatis joins Trent Grisham, Steve Finley, Tony Gwynn, Dave Winfield as the only Padres outfielders with multiple Gold Gloves.

Tatis won his first Gold Glove in 2023 — his first full season as a right fielder — and also took home that year’s Platinum Glove, which is voted on by the fans for the best overall defensive player in Major League Baseball.