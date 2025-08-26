San Diego Padres release 2026 regular season schedule

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres released their game schedule for the 2026 MLB regular season, with Opening Day set for March 26 at Petco Park against the Detroit Tigers.

The 2026 campaign kicks off with a three-game series against the Tigers, followed by a three-game home set against the National League West foe San Francisco Giants.

The Padres’ first road trip of the year begins April 3 with three games at Boston and then three games at Pittsburgh.

So, when will the Padres play their NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers? The two teams meet for the first time in 2026 on May 18 for a three-game series at Petco Park.

The Padres’ first trip to Dodger Stadium will be July 4 weekend for a four-game series.

Games of note in 2026:

-- Season-opening series against the Detroit Tigers (March 26-28)

-- First road trip of the season (at Boston, April 3-5; at Pittsburgh, April 6-8)

-- Mother’s Day game at Petco Park vs. St. Louis Cardinals (May 10)

-- First series against the Dodgers (at Petco Park, May 18-20)

-- Father’s Day game at Texas Rangers (June 21)

-- Independence Day game at Los Angeles Dodgers (July 4)

-- MLB All-Star Game at Philadelphia (July 14)

-- Longest road trip of the season (at Kansas City Royals, July 17-19; at Atlanta Braves, July 20-23; at Miami Marlins, July 24-26)

-- Labor Day game at Petco Park vs. Washington Nationals (Sept. 7)

-- Last series against the Dodgers (at Dodger Stadium, Sept. 22-24)

-- Final home series of the season (vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, Sept. 25-27)

PADRES' 2026 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE: https://www.mlb.com/padres/schedule/2026-03

FULL 2026 MLB REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE: https://www.mlb.com/schedule/2026-03-25