San Diego Padres release 2023 Spring Training schedule

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres have unveiled their Cactus League schedule for Spring Training 2023, according to a press release.

The first game will happen Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, against the Seattle Mariners at the Peoria Sports Complex, the Padres' release says. Next spring training, the Padres will play 18 of their 31 games in Peoria, Arizona, with all but two of them being home games.

San Diego's Cactus League schedule will include eight games against National League West rivals and 17 games against American League opponents.

Five of the Padres' 16 home games are scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays. The final Spring Training game for the Padres next year will happen on Monday, March 27, 2023, against the Seattle Mariners. That is one of the games in which the Padres will be the visiting team.

Opening Day for the Padres' 2023 season is scheduled for Thursday, March 30, 2023, and they will take on the Colorado Rockies.

The Padres say more information will be released at another time, including report dates, game times, ticket information and the full broadcast schedule.

