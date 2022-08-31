Padres facing Giants in 2-game Mexico City series in 2023

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres will take on the San Francisco Giants in a two-game series in Mexico City during the 2023 season, according to a press release from Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association.

The games, which will be played on April 29 and 30, 2023, will be the first-ever MLB regular season series played in Mexico City.

In 2016, the Padres played the Astros in an exhibition series at Fray Nano Stadium in Mexico City.

The 2023 series, which will count as Padres home games, will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú Béisbol. According to the MLB, this is the fourth time the Padres have traveled to Mexico for regular season games.

Previous trips to Mexico for the Padres include a 2018 series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Monterrey, the 1999 season-opener against the Colorado Rockies and a 1996 series against the New York Mets.

Padres CEO Erik Greupner says his team is excited to play in Mexico City.

“We are fortunate to have a loyal and passionate fan base in Mexico, and it will be an honor to showcase our team in Mexico’s capital city at the beautiful new ballpark built by and named after Padres minority owner Alfredo Harp Helú,” Greupner says.

This series will be the first time the Giants have played international games, the MLB says. They played a series against the Montreal Expos in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2004.

Giants President and CEO Larry Baer says it will be an honor for San Francisco to play in Mexico City.

“We look forward to bringing the Giants and Padres rivalry to a passionate sports fan base and it will be a great opportunity to introduce the Giants to an international audience to further develop new fans across all of Mexico,” Baer says.

