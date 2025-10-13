San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt announces retirement

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Mike Shildt, who managed the San Diego Padres to two consecutive 90-win seasons and two postseason appearances, announced his retirement in a letter to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Shildt, 57, began his Padres tenure in 2024 and led the team to the National League Division Series. He followed up with another successful season in 2025, guiding the Padres to a NL Wild Card Series berth.

In his five-and-a-half seasons as a Major League Baseball manager (three-and-a-half seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals), Shildt won 435 games; his teams made the playoffs in his five full seasons as skipper.

In his letter to the U-T, Shildt said his decision to retire was based on the “severe toll” baseball has taken on him “mentally, physically and emotionally.”

Padres President of Baseball Operations/General Manager AJ Preller said, "We would like to congratulate Mike on a successful career and thank him for his significant contributions to the Padres and the San Diego community over the last four years, including consecutive 90-win seasons and two postseason appearances as manager.

His dedication and passion for the game of baseball will leave an impact on our organization, and we wish him the best in his next chapter.

The search for a new manager of the Padres will begin immediately with the goal of winning a World Series championship in 2026."