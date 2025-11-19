San Diego Padres legend Randy Jones dies at age 75

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Legendary Padres pitcher Randy Jones, who won the team’s first-ever Cy Young Award in 1976, died Tuesday at age 75.

The Padres organization issued the following statement on Jones’ passing:

“With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, the Padres mourn the passing of our beloved left hander, Randy Jones.

Randy was a cornerstone of our franchise for over five decades, highlighted by becoming the first Padres pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. Inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 1999, his impact and popularity only grew in his post-playing career, becoming a tremendous ambassador for the team and a true fan favorite.

Crossing paths with RJ and talking baseball or life was a joy for everyone fortunate enough to spend time with him.

Randy was committed to San Diego, the Padres, and his family. He was a giant in our lives and our franchise history.

We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife Marie and the entire Jones family during this difficult time. RJ will be greatly missed.”

Jones was drafted by San Diego in 1972 and made his big league debut with the team in 1973. During his Padres career (1973-1980), he made two National League All-Star Game appearances and won the 1976 NL Cy Young Award, leading MLB in wins (22), complete games (25), and innings pitched (315 1/3).

Jones’ jersey number 35 was retired by the organization in 1997, and he was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 1999.