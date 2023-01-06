San Diego Padres legend Nate Colbert dies at 76

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres and Major League Baseball community are mourning the loss of Hall of Famer Nate Colbert, who died at the age of 76.

Colbert's death was announced by Padres Chairman Peter Seidler, who released a statement Thursday night on behalf of the organization.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Padres Hall of Famer Nate Colbert," said Seidler.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, Kasey, and the entire Colbert family at this very difficult time. An original member of the Padres in 1969, Nate was a trailblazer in the San Diego sports community."

The Padres say Colbert was a three-time National League All-Star in brown and gold and became the team's all-time home run king with 163, a record that still stands.

Seidler also says Colbert was devoted to his community off the field as well, dedicating his time to disadvantaged youth through his ministry.

"He was a magnetic person who will be dearly missed."