San Diego Padres hire former pitcher Craig Stammen as new manager

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Padres have hired former pitcher Craig Stammen as their next manager, the organization announced Thursday.

In a post on their official Facebook account, the team confirmed Stammen’s new role as manager and stated three-year contract was agreed upon.

Stammen, 41, played 13 MLB seasons for the Washington Nationals (2009-2015) and the Padres (2017-2022). The former reliever retired prior to the 2023 season.

Stammen has been working in the Padres’ front office for the past two years.

AJ Preller, the Padres’ President of Baseball Operations/General Manager, said, “Craig has been a strong presence in our organization for nearly a decade. He possesses deep organizational knowledge and brings natural leadership qualities to the Manager’s chair. As both a player and in his post-playing career, Craig has displayed an ability to elevate those around him. His strength of character, competitive nature and talent for bringing people together make him the ideal choice to lead the Padres.”