San Diego Padres announce roster for National League Wild Card Series against Chicago Cubs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres announced their roster for the National League Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs.
The team will carry 12 pitchers -- 10 right-handers and only two left-handed pitchers. Lefty reliever Yuki Matsui was not chosen to be on the roster for this round.
Fourteen position players are on the Wild Card Series squad, with three catchers included due to an injury catcher Elias Diaz sustained during the final series of the regular season.
Catcher Martin Maldonado, who started with the team at the beginning of the season but was designated for assignment in July, rejoins the team after spending the second half of the season in the minor leagues.
Full Wild Card Series roster:
PITCHERS
Dylan Cease
Yu Darvish
Michael King
Nick Pivetta
Randy Vasquez
Jeremiah Estrada
Mason Miller
Adrian Morejon (throws left)
David Morgan
Wandy Peralta (throws left)
Bradgley Rodriguez
Robert Suarez
CATCHERS
Luis Campusano
Freddy Fermin
Martin Maldonado
INFIELDERS
Luis Arraez (bats left)
Xander Bogaerts
Jake Cronenworth (bats left)
Jose Iglesias
Manny Machado
Mason McCoy
Ryan O’Hearn (bats left)
OUTFIELDERS
Bryce Johnson (switch-hitter)
Jackson Merrill (bats left)
Gavin Sheets (bats left)
Fernando Tatis Jr.
The team's starting lineup for Game 1, with Nick Pivetta the starting pitcher:
RF Fernando Tatis Jr.
1B Luis Arraez
3B Manny Machado
CF Jackson Merrill
SS Xander Bogaerts
DH Ryan O’Hearn
LF Gavin Sheets
2B Jake Cronenworth
C Freddy Fermin