San Diego Padres announce roster for National League Wild Card Series against Chicago Cubs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres announced their roster for the National League Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs.

The team will carry 12 pitchers -- 10 right-handers and only two left-handed pitchers. Lefty reliever Yuki Matsui was not chosen to be on the roster for this round.

Fourteen position players are on the Wild Card Series squad, with three catchers included due to an injury catcher Elias Diaz sustained during the final series of the regular season.

Catcher Martin Maldonado, who started with the team at the beginning of the season but was designated for assignment in July, rejoins the team after spending the second half of the season in the minor leagues.

Full Wild Card Series roster:

PITCHERS

Dylan Cease

Yu Darvish

Michael King

Nick Pivetta

Randy Vasquez

Jeremiah Estrada

Mason Miller

Adrian Morejon (throws left)

David Morgan

Wandy Peralta (throws left)

Bradgley Rodriguez

Robert Suarez

CATCHERS

Luis Campusano

Freddy Fermin

Martin Maldonado

INFIELDERS

Luis Arraez (bats left)

Xander Bogaerts

Jake Cronenworth (bats left)

Jose Iglesias

Manny Machado

Mason McCoy

Ryan O’Hearn (bats left)

OUTFIELDERS

Bryce Johnson (switch-hitter)

Jackson Merrill (bats left)

Gavin Sheets (bats left)

Fernando Tatis Jr.

The team's starting lineup for Game 1, with Nick Pivetta the starting pitcher:

RF Fernando Tatis Jr.

1B Luis Arraez

3B Manny Machado

CF Jackson Merrill

SS Xander Bogaerts

DH Ryan O’Hearn

LF Gavin Sheets

2B Jake Cronenworth

C Freddy Fermin