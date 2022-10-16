Watch Now
SportsPadres

PHOTOS: Padres Fans celebrate NLDS win

R0012754.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News IMG_2579.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News IMG_2662.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News IMG_2608.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News IMG_2798.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News IMG_2603.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News IMG_2936.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News IMG_3218.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News IMG_3198.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News IMG_3051.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News IMG_3089.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News R0012745.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News R0012712.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News R0012709-2.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News R0012769.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News R0012770.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News IMG_3053.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News IMG_3058.jpg Photo by: Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News

PHOTOS: Padres Fans celebrate NLDS win

close-gallery
  • R0012754.jpg
  • IMG_2579.jpg
  • IMG_2662.jpg
  • IMG_2608.jpg
  • IMG_2798.jpg
  • IMG_2603.jpg
  • IMG_2936.jpg
  • IMG_3218.jpg
  • IMG_3198.jpg
  • IMG_3051.jpg
  • IMG_3089.jpg
  • R0012745.jpg
  • R0012712.jpg
  • R0012709-2.jpg
  • R0012769.jpg
  • R0012770.jpg
  • IMG_3053.jpg
  • IMG_3058.jpg

Share

Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Vince Fanghella/ABC 10News
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next