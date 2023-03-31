Padres to open gates early April 1 for Super Sports Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres have announced Super Sports Saturday, an opportunity for fans to get ahead of traffic and head to Petco Park early.

According to the team, on Saturday, April 1, the Padres will open select gates at the park at 2:30 so fans can come together in cheering on the San Diego State Aztecs prior to first pitch at 5:40.

Other gates at the park will open later in the afternoon at 3:30 pm.

Tickets are still available as the Padres take on the Colorodo Rockies Saturday. Click here for more details.

