Padres fans excited for new season, despite home opener loss

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of fans packed downtown Thursday for the Padres' home opener.

Fans started arriving downtown hours before the game, hoping for another exciting season of baseball.

With rain in the forecast, many showed up prepared, in rain gear and with umbrellas, but fans said they were going to enjoy the game rain or shine.

Those without tickets packed local businesses to enjoy drinks, food, and the game.

Despite the Padres' 7-2 loss, fans say they're excited baseball is back and hope the team makes it even farther than they did last year.

The series against the Rockies continues through Sunday — the first pitch at Petco Park on Friday is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.