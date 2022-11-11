Padres' Soto, Bell and Drury win Silver Slugger awards

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres hit a triple as Major League Baseball's awards season continues. Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury all earned Silver Slugger awards, the MLB announced on Thursday.

Soto was one of three National League outfielders selected, the other two being Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber and Los Angeles' Mookie Betts. Bell was the NL designated hitter chosen for the honor. Meanwhile, Brandon Drury is the inaugural utility player to win the Silver Slugger in the NL.

The MLB added a utility category for both the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards for the 2022 season.

The Padres trio posted the following hitting stats during the 2022 regular season (stats via Baseball Reference):

Soto: 127 hits, 27 home runs, .242 average, 62 RBIs, 93 runs scored, .401 OBP, .452 SLG

127 hits, 27 home runs, .242 average, 62 RBIs, 93 runs scored, .401 OBP, .452 SLG Bell: 147 hits, 17 home runs, .266 average, 71 RBIs, 78 runs scored, .362 OBP, .422 SLG

147 hits, 17 home runs, .266 average, 71 RBIs, 78 runs scored, .362 OBP, .422 SLG Drury: 136 hits, 28 home runs, .263 average, 87 RBIs, 87 runs scored, .320 OBP, .492 SLG

This is the third season in a row Soto has won the award. Bell and Drury received the honor for the first time in their careers.

MLB managers and coaches vote for the Silver Sluggers based on stats and their general impressions of a player's offensive value. The awards go to one player apiece in each league at every infield position, catcher, DH and three outfielders.

Last week, Padres outfielder Trent Grisham won his second career Gold Glove.

The Friar faithful are hoping for one last major award to add to the trophy case this offseason: Third baseman Manny Machado is a finalist for the NL Most Valuable Player Award. He's up against two Cardinals — Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado — for the honor.

The MVP for each league will be announced live on MLB Network at 3 p.m. PT on Nov. 17.

MLB's awards season concludes on Dec. 5, when the All-MLB Team is unveiled on MLB Network during Baseball's Winter Meetings in San Diego. Fans can vote online once every 24 hours for the best player at each position through 2 p.m. PT on Nov. 22.

