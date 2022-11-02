Padres' Trent Grisham wins second career Gold Glove -- on his birthday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Trent Grisham of the San Diego Padres is now a two-time Gold Glove winner, earning his second award as the National League’s top defensive centerfielder.

The honor was announced Tuesday -- the same day the centerfielder celebrated his 26th birthday. Grisham beat out Victor Robles of the Washington Nationals and Alek Thomas of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the award.

According to Statcast, Grisham was among the 2022 MLB leaders in the defensive categories Runs Prevented and Outs Above Average.

Grisham finished the 2022 season with only two errors committed and a .994 fielding percentage.

The last Padres player other than Grisham to win a Gold Glove was third baseman Chase Headley in 2012.

Grisham won his first Gold Glove award after the 2020 season.