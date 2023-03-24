Padres show love to San Diego community by giving back

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the Friars continue to shine on the baseball field with big names, big plays and big hits, members of the Friar Faithful are right along with them for the ride.

Throughout the year, the Padres also shared that love with the community, by giving back through outreach initiatives across America’s Finest City.

From supporting the military, to school donations, to fundraising efforts, the team's stars have shown how deep their connection to the community is. The "Padres Pedal the Cause" event raised funds for cancer research projects in San Diego.

A few weeks ago, the Padres signed 12 teens who receive cancer treatment to a 72-hour contract, hooking them up with their own Padre gear and taking them to Spring Training in Peoria, Arizona, where they met some of their favorite players, checked out the team facility and had a once in a lifetime experience.

And then there was the day before FanFest, when the Friars surprised San Diego with a community tour, where the teams of players hit up different parts of the county, meeting fans and thanking them for their support.

“That’s where it starts: the community. That’s why we do what we do. That’s the reason we play baseball — we interact with kids — it’s so important for us,” pitcher Josh Hader says.

The Friars will continue to give their fans something to cheer about both on and off the baseball field. Opening day is getting closer by the second — the first pitch of the 2023 regular season at Petco Park is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.