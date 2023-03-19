Watch Now
Padres Pedal the Cause raises $2M for cancer research

The Padres' "Pedal the Cause" event was held at Petco Park Saturday. Over $2 million was raised for cancer research through a variety of ways, including bike races, spin classes and a 5K.
Posted at 10:16 PM, Mar 18, 2023
San Diegans raised more than $2 million for cancer research on Saturday during "Padres Pedal the Cause" at Petco Park.

Around 3,000 members of the community took part in the event, and they raised the money through bike racing, taking spin classes and a 5K.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was among the participants.

"Everyone coming together to fight cancer — the money that was raised is phenomenal, and I just really think it represents the best of our city and makes me proud," he said.

The Padres Pedal the Cause event has been fundraising for cancer research in San Diego since 2013.

