San Diego Padres players surprise students at Monarch School

Surprise! San Diego Padres players greet Monarch School students in Barrio Logan.
Posted at 3:37 PM, Feb 03, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Ahead of FanFest the San Diego Padres embarked on a “Padres Community Tour” and ABC 10News was invited to tag along with one of the groups.

"This fun-filled day of our guys getting out in the community and showing their appreciation to the wonderful fans of San Diego for all of their support," a Padres spokesperson told ABC 10News.

Friday morning the group made a stop at the The Monarch School in Barrio Logan. The players in attendance included Joe Musgrove, Josh Hader, Xander Bogaerts, and Jackson Merrill.

