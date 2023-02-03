San Diego Padres players surprise students at Monarch School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Ahead of FanFest the San Diego Padres embarked on a “Padres Community Tour” and ABC 10News was invited to tag along with one of the groups.

"This fun-filled day of our guys getting out in the community and showing their appreciation to the wonderful fans of San Diego for all of their support," a Padres spokesperson told ABC 10News.

Friday morning the group made a stop at the The Monarch School in Barrio Logan. The players in attendance included Joe Musgrove, Josh Hader, Xander Bogaerts, and Jackson Merrill.