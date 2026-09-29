Padres prepare for NL Wild Card series against Cubs with first-year manager Craig Stammen at the helm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a 162-game regular season, the San Diego Padres had just one day to get ready for their best-of-three Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs — and they spent it at Petco Park.

The preparation comes under the direction of Craig Stammen, as the rookie skipper gets ready for his very first postseason game as a manager.

"Yeah, I'm excited about it. It will probably be similar to the first time playing in the postseason, but there's a lot of guys in our organization that have poured into me this year, that have been former managers that have managed in the playoffs, and can give me a lot of advice. I've just got a lot of support from the entire organization, which feels really good. We're all in this together and we'll see if we can get this thing done," Stammen said during a Monday news conference.

Third baseman Manny Machado is appearing in his 8th career postseason. He says it's all about staying in the moment and playing like the Padres have over the past two months.

"Do what we've been doing. Nothing changes. It's a baseball game. We've got to go out there and get 27 outs and hopefully be the last team standing, so, just try to do that," Machado said.

A 41-18 record since July 24 helped the Padres earn home-field advantage and forced the Cubs to travel to San Diego for the Wild Card series. San Diego will send Michael King to the mound in Game 1. King hopes to recreate his 2024 Wild Card start at Petco Park, when he threw seven shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves in front of an electric crowd.

"I fully expect the same noise that I heard in '24. That's why I think it was really important for us to get home field for the Wild Card. It's a special place to play meaningful baseball games," King said.

Chicago will counter with left-hander Matthew Boyd in Game 1. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Petco Park.

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