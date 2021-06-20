Padres lose Tatis, beat Reds 7-5 on Kim's 2-run homer in 8th

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Kim Ha-seong hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run with two outs in the eighth _ three innings after he replaced injured star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. _ and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5.

Kim’s homer off the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left field corner sent Petco Park into a frenzy on a wild day that included Tatis getting hurt again and Reds star Joey Votto and manager David Bell getting ejected in a wild scene in the first inning.

Tatis left after apparently hurting his left shoulder diving for Tyler Naquin’s RBI single in the fifth.

