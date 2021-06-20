Watch
Padres lose Tatis, beat Reds 7-5 on Kim's 2-run homer in 8th

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Derrick Tuskan/AP
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., center, walks off the field with manager Jayce Tingler, right, after diving for a ball in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Posted at 8:30 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 23:30:13-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Kim Ha-seong hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run with two outs in the eighth _ three innings after he replaced injured star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. _ and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5.

Kim’s homer off the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left field corner sent Petco Park into a frenzy on a wild day that included Tatis getting hurt again and Reds star Joey Votto and manager David Bell getting ejected in a wild scene in the first inning.

Tatis left after apparently hurting his left shoulder diving for Tyler Naquin’s RBI single in the fifth.

