Padres GM: Tatis Jr. heads to 10-day IL, avoiding surgery for now

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will be placed on the 10-day injury list and will avoid surgery on an injured left shoulder for now, according to team general manager AJ Preller.

Preller said Tuesday that Tatis Jr. had full range of motion on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after suffering a subluxation of the left shoulder, or partial dislocation of the joint. Preller added that there was some slight labral tearing.

Preller added that while the team is taking the rest and rehabilitation route and then have another evaluation, surgery remains a possibility in the future but it's not an inevitability.

The 22-year-old star shortstop fell to the ground in pain after taking a big swing during an at-bat Monday night.

During spring training, Tatis Jr. left a game with left shoulder discomfort but returned two days later. Manager Jayce Tingler said at that time that Tatis had been dealing with left shoulder discomfort since his days in the minor league.

Just five games into the 2021 season, Tatis Jr. had notched three hits, including one home run, and a .167 batting average before the injury.

The Padres recalled first baseman Brian O'Grady from the team's alternate training site with Tatis heading to the IL.

Tuesday night, South Korean star Ha-Seong Kim will start at shortstop against the San Francisco Giants. The Padres have depth at the position as well, with Jake Cronenworth, Jorge Mateo, and Tucupita Marcano potential options.