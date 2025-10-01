Padres fans packed downtown bars for Wild Card game 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Padres fans packed into Bub's at the Ballpark in the East Village to watch their team take on the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the Wild Card series, experiencing every emotional high and low from more than 2,000 miles away.

Fans felt a rollercoaster of emotions, eventually ending in disappointment that was palpable throughout Bub's. But for fans, the focus is on tomorrow and getting that win.

The atmosphere was electric despite the Tuesday afternoon timing, with dedicated fans planning their day around the game.

"Anxious, you know. There's no, you're never like super comfortable with the Padres in the playoffs, but it's better than the old days," says Padres fan Evan Finch.

Another fan emphasized the commitment required for midday playoff baseball.

"It's what Tuesday at like noon, so yeah, you've got to plan early for this, you know. So maybe take a vacation day or sneak out. But you know what, however you can get it done, I recommend getting it done," they said.

The crowd included families with toddlers decked out in Padres gear, keeping traditions alive for the next generation.

"Just because I love the team, love, love the Padres, uh, yeah, means, means everything, trying to grow, have them grow up loving the Padres also," says Daniel.

Despite the Game 1 loss, Padres fans remain optimistic about the series and their team's World Series dreams.

"I love the Padres. I'm always optimistic about them. Like I'm a little frustrated right now, but, um, you know, at the end of the day, I love the guys. I love the team, so I'm obviously going to be rooting for them, so we'll see," Stephanie Winemiller said after the game.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.