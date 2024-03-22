Padres FanFest canceled due to expected rain, event honoring Seidler moved up

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres have canceled its FanFest event on Sunday, March 24, due to predictions of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms in the forecast. Additionally, the team has rescheduled the celebration of life ceremony honoring Peter Seidler, the team's late chairman and owner, to an earlier time on Saturday.

Saturday's ceremony at Petco Park will begin at 11 a.m. Home Plate Gate will open to the public at 10 a.m., and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking in Padres lots, including the Lexus Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot and Padres Parkade, will be free of charge.

The event will also be streamed live on the Padres website.

Fans who had tickets for the Sunday event can redeem up to four free tickets to either Monday or Tuesday's exhibition games against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. This offer lasts while tickets are still available. First pitch for Monday's game is slated for 6:40 p.m., while Tuesday's game has a 1:10 p.m. start time.

You can follow this link to claim your tickets.

RELATED STORIES:

