Padres eliminated from playoffs after 3-1 loss to Cubs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Chicago Cubs have eliminated the San Diego Padres from the 2025 MLB Playoffs after defeating the Friars in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series, 3-1.

The Cubs put on an absolute defensive clinic, with shortstop Dansby Swanson acting as a one-man highlight reel, much to the chagrin of Luis Arraez, who went 0-4 mainly due to Swanson's glove. Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong found his mojo again, smacking three hits in this one after going 0-6 in games one and two combined.

Jackson Merrill did his best to rally the Friars, hitting a home run in the top of the ninth to get San Diego out of the offensive doldrums. Xander Bogaerts struck out on the next at bat, but Cubs pitcher Brad Keller hit back-to-back batters, injecting new life into the Padres' hopes.

Andrew Kittredge, who opened Game 2 for Chicago, checked into the game. Mike Shildt tried to challenge a Jake Cronenworth groundout, but failed. Freddy Fermin, the only bat who produced aside from Merrill, hit a line drive directly to Crow-Armstrong to end the game.

The Cubs will take on the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS starting Saturday.

This is a developing story. A game recap from the Associated Press will appear on this page shortly.