Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers

Aaron Gash/AP
San Diego Padres' Victor Caratini slides safely past the tag of Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez as he steals home during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 9:29 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 00:29:47-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, San Diego got to Brewers ace Corbin Burnes by matching a season high with six stolen bases and the Padres beat Milwaukee 7-1.

San Diego ran like crazy on a night when Burnes was uncharacteristically wild and scored four runs against the right-hander in six innings, spiking his ERA from 1.79 to 2.33.

Burnes, who opened the season with a record 58 strikeouts before issuing a walk, issued three free passes, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch.

Five of San Diego’s stolen bases came with Burnes on the mound.

