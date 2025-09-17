Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsPadres

Actions

Mets blast 4 homers off King en route to 8-3 win over Padres

michael_king_padres_091625_ap.png
Adam Hunger/AP
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt, second left, pats Michael King (34) on the back as he walks off the mound during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in New York.
michael_king_padres_091625_ap.png
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Mets went homer-happy Tuesday night, launching four big flies off Padres starter Michael King on their way to a series-opening 8-3 win in New York.

The Mets offense tagged King with five runs in the first inning. Brett Baty capped the early rally with a towering two-run blast.

King also gave up home runs to Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Cedric Mullins in his three innings of work. He gave up a career-high eight runs and 10 hits in his short stint.

The Padres’ three runs came courtesy of solo homers from Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, and Freddy Fermin.

Despite the loss, San Diego maintained its hold of the second National League Wild Card spot and remained two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings.

Former Padre Sean Manaea got the win for New York, while King’s record dropped to 4-3 with the loss.

The Padres continue their road trip with games on Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon at Citi Field before heading to Chicago for a weekend series against the White Sox.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
REGISTER TO WALK

REGISTER TO WALK