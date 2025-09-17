Mets blast 4 homers off King en route to 8-3 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Mets went homer-happy Tuesday night, launching four big flies off Padres starter Michael King on their way to a series-opening 8-3 win in New York.

The Mets offense tagged King with five runs in the first inning. Brett Baty capped the early rally with a towering two-run blast.

King also gave up home runs to Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Cedric Mullins in his three innings of work. He gave up a career-high eight runs and 10 hits in his short stint.

The Padres’ three runs came courtesy of solo homers from Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, and Freddy Fermin.

Despite the loss, San Diego maintained its hold of the second National League Wild Card spot and remained two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings.

Former Padre Sean Manaea got the win for New York, while King’s record dropped to 4-3 with the loss.

The Padres continue their road trip with games on Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon at Citi Field before heading to Chicago for a weekend series against the White Sox.