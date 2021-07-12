Watch
SportsPadres

Actions

Gray, Owings lead Rockies to 3-1 win over punchless Padres

items.[0].image.alt
Derrick Tuskan/AP
San Diego Padres' Wil Myers reacts after being called out on strikes in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Rockies Padres Baseball
Posted at 6:17 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 21:17:35-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Chris Owings hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, Jon Gray had another strong start and the Colorado Rockies won 3-1 against the San Diego Padres, who lost another starting pitcher to injury.

The Rockies, buried in fourth place in the NL West since late May, won in Bud Black’s 2,000th career game as a manager. They took two of three and have won five of six overall against the Padres, including a three-game sweep at Coors Field June 14-16.

Owings’ homer off Craig Stammen made a winner of Gray (6-6), who has pitched well in four starts since a stint on the injured list with a right flexor strain.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP