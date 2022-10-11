Watch Now
Dominant Dodgers, hot Padres bring SoCal rivalry to NLDS

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Blake Treinen, left, and San Diego Padres' Sean Manaea bump gloves during baseball practice Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles for the National League division series. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 3:16 PM, Oct 11, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Diego Padres knocked off the 101-win New York Mets in the National League wild-card series.

Awaiting them in the National League Division Series is an even bigger challenge in the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres were dominated by the Dodgers during the regular season. The Dodgers won the NL West by 22 games over San Diego and went 15-4 in their head-to-head matchup.

The Padres will start right-hander Mike Clevinger against left-hander Julio Urias in Game 1 on Tuesday night. In Game 2, Yu Darvish takes the mound for San Diego against Clayton Kershaw.

